Indore: 90 defeat corona and reach home, 15 people relieved from home isolation

As many as 90 patients were discharged from four city hospitals after defeating COVID-19 on Wednesday. As many as 44 patients were discharged from Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, 36 from Index Medical College, 6 from MRTB Hospital and 4 from Choithram Hospital.

The discharged patients also include two patients of Khargone and nine patients of Ujjain.

All the discharged patients appreciated the efforts of doctors and staff along with expressing their gratitude towards them for saving their life.

Mohammad Anish praised the staff of hospital also the Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi for arranging facilities. Other patients also said that doctors helped us defeating the disease with their dedication and support that increase confidence and positivity among the patients to win around a month-long battle.

52 percent patients discharged from SAIMS

As many as 52 per cent patients were discharged from Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences. The information was also shared by twitter handle of District Collector. He also mentioned that Aurobindo Hospital has probably become the only institute in the country with highest rate of patients discharged.

15 people relieved from home isolation

About 15 patients, who were kept in home isolation after being asymptomatic positive patients, were released from home isolation. There two samples reports tested negative after which they were declared as discharged. These patients include the members of a family at Jawahar Marg. Two of the members had succumbed to the disease and all other were tested positive. As they were asymptomatic, they all were kept in home isolation.