Indore: 8,000 UG students' future in limbo, studying first-year syllabus along with second-year’s

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV)’s delay in the declaration of review results of undergraduate first-year exam results is impacting the career of around 8,000 students. Most of these students are those who have got supplementary in the first year or have flunked the exams and have applied for a review of their answer books.

While most of the supplementary candidates are expecting to get through the first-year exams due to positive review results, the university has issued the timetable for supplementary exams even though the review results are still awaited.

For the first time, the first-year exams were conducted in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020. Due to the confusion regarding the scheme of exams, initially, the first-year exams got delayed and when its result came, the scheme of evaluation was changed.

Because of this development, the results, which were released, had to be cancelled and revised results were declared. About 8,000 students had got supplementary in the first-year exams.

These students would have become eligible for taking second-year classes if they successfully cracked the first-year exams. But due to the delay in the results of the main exam and subsequent delay in the release of review of results, these students who got supplementary in first-year exams and had applied for review of results are in limbo. While their review results are still awaited they have no other option but to study both first-year subjects in which they had flunked exams and the second-year syllabus as well.

Failed students also keeping fingers crossed

While students who got supplementary in the first-year exams are waiting for the review results, many of the students who had failed had applied for a review of answer books and are awaiting the review results with the hope that they become eligible for supplementary exams scheduled from January 19 if declared pass in the papers for which they have applied for a review of answer books.

Review results in a week

Vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain has expressed displeasure over the delay in the release of the review results. In a review meeting, the V-C instructed evaluation centre officials to release the review results of BA, BCom and BSC first year within a week. Along with these, the V-C has also asked to release the results of the second and fourth semesters of PG at the earliest.