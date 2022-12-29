Indore: Verma moved to DAVV, Khare to VU as in charge registrar

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In-charge registrar of Dr BR Ambedkar University, Mhow Ajay Verma has been moved to Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyala (DAVV) in the same position while the DAVV deputy registrar Prajwal Khare has been made the in-charge registrar of Vikram University, Ujjain.

In a major reshuffle, the Department of Higher Education has transferred many deputy registrars giving them the responsibility of assistant registrars.

The lone registrar LS Solanki, who was posted at Bhoj Open University, has been moved to Mhow University.

Dr Anil Sharma, who was in-charge registrar at DAVV, has been shifted to the same position at Bhoj University. With the transfer of Prajwal Khare, only three deputy registrars are left with DAVV with one working as the in-charge registrar. The two other deputy registrars are Rachna Thakur and Vinay Tayde.

Khare has been moved to Vikram Vishwavidyalaya, the home turf of higher education minister Mohan Yadav.

Department has also ended the deputation of seven professors and sent them back to their colleges and universities, which includes Dr Brijesh Singh, Dr Dilip Soni, Dr Surendra Singh, Ajay Verma, Prof Ashish Tiwari, and Dr Prashant Puranik.

