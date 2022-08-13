Indore: 8% more power supplied in first 11 days of August

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a substantial demand for electricity supply was recorded in July, the 11 days of August recorded about eight per cent more electricity demand in Malwa and Nimar regions. In the ongoing financial year so far, 950 crore units have been supplied in the West Zone by the power distribution company, said officials on Friday.

DISCOM MD Amit Tomar said that about 177 crore units of electricity were distributed in Malwa and Nimar in July. In the 11 days of August this year 64 crore units of electricity were distributed, while in the 11 days of August last year, 59 crore units were distributed.

He said that in the ongoing financial year from April 1 to August 11 this year, about 200 crore units of electricity have been distributed in the Indore district. In all, 135 crore units of electricity have been distributed in Dhar district, 93 crore in Khargone, 91 crores in Ujjain, 80 crores in Dewas, and 54 crore units in Ratlam.

He said that so far 950 crore units of electricity have been distributed this year in the ongoing financial year, while 849 crore units were distributed during the same period last year.

Read Also Indore: Justice Anil Verma to organise exhibition of rare newspapers on 15th August