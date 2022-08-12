Indore: Justice Anil Verma to organise exhibition of rare newspapers on 15th August

Justice Anil Verma |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of 75th anniversary of the country’s Independence, Justice Anil Verma of Indore Bench of MP High Court is organising a one-day exhibition of rare newspapers of the country and abroad published on August 15, 1947.

The pages of history bear witness that on 15 August 1947, between 0.07 pm and 00.27, India became an independent nation, freed from the shackles of 200 years of British rule. That time there was no TV, new channels, no internet, no Twitter. Only radio and newspapers were the means of dissemination of news. An exhibition of such historical and rare newspapers is being organised on 15th August in the main building of Indore Bench of MP High Court, from 12 noon to 7 pm.

The newspapers on display will be in Hindi, English and other regional languages of India and abroad. Historical photo compilation of newspapers published about India's independence in Australia, America, Ireland, Pakistan etc. will also be in the exhibition.

The grandfather of Justice Verma, Late Motilal Verma was also a freedom fighter. He worked with Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad and then worked with Dr Rajendra Prasad and Mahatma Gandhi in Jungle Satyagraha (1931) and Quit India Movement (1942). He also served a jail term of six months each for these activities.