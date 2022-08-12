Indore: After two-year gap, government to give free cycles to girl students

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a gap of about two years in MP, the government is going to give free cycles once again to girl students of Class IX. For this, two major cities of the state, Indore and Bhopal have been selected as pilot projects.

Under the scheme, girl students of Indore and Bhopal will be given e-Rupay vouchers to buy cycles, after which they will be able to buy cycles from the designated shop.

It is estimated that around six lakh cycles will be procured across the state, for which the tender process will start soon and the distribution of cycles will start within two months.

It is worth noting that the government gives free cycles to the girl students who have passed class VIII and took admission in Class IX, but since the year 2019, giving cycles was stopped.