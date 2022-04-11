Indore: 77-year-old widow woman get possession of her house after 27 years

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 77-year-old widow woman got the possession of her house after 27 years in Indore on Monday.

Following the orders of district collector Manish Singh, the local administration freed the house from tenant Yogendra Puranik and handed over it to the elderly woman, Sunayana Mahadik, living in 52 Aada Bazar of the city.

Sunayana has said that her husband was fighting to get the house for the last 27 years. He died but the house could not be vacated. She has thanked Collector Singh and has said that Collector is the messiah of old widows and helpless people.

Sunayana has further said that she has only one daughter, Pranita Mahadik and she too was completely helpless. For many years, she used to sit in the collector's office throughout the day long for the same.

Tehsildar Nitesh Bhargava Naib Tehsildar Harsha Verma along with Municipal Corporation employees reached the spot at 10:00 am on Monday in the presence of police force. The tenant, Yogendra Puranik had not handed over the possession even after giving notice, so IMC employees broke the lock and took out his belongings from the house.

After that the administration handed over the possession of the house to Sunayana Mahadik. During the time of action, the tenant family members were not present there whereas the district administration has put a notice on Sunday evening itself.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 02:37 PM IST