Indore: 76 test COVID-19 positive in October

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If the last week of the month is removed, October was the best month in terms of the number of Covid cases as half of the positive cases were found in the last week of the month.

As many as 38 patients were found positive till October 25 but it increased to 76 with 38 cases found positive last week.

August was the ‘best’ month in terms of cases of Covid-19 as the lowest 60 cases were found positive and October could have become the best month if cases were not increased in the last few days.

The rate of positivity remained below 0.04 per cent which was second lowest since the inception of the pandemic disease as 0.02 per cent positivity rate was recorded in the month of August.

Fortunately, no death was reported due to Covid-19 in the last four months as the last death was reported on June 29.

Over 21.3 lakh samples were tested in the month. The number of active cases had dropped 9 but it again increased to 31, now.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said that even though cases are decreasing, people must follow the norms to avoid such situations again.

Meanwhile, medical officer Dr Anil Dongre said, “April was the worst month but condition started getting better in June and turned best in August. Increase in cases has been seen again in October which become a cause of concern. People should follow the norms strictly and must get vaccinated to avoid the third wave of Covid-19.”

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 12:53 AM IST