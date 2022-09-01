e-Paper Get App

Indore: 7 private factory employees consume poison to protest salary delay, transfer; hospitalised

The employees were working in a factory manufacturing products used in modular kitchens

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 01, 2022, 06:52 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Seven employees of a private factory consumed a poisonous substance on Thursday to protest delay in disbursal of salaries and transfer to another establishment in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

All of them consumed the unidentified poisonous substance simultaneously and were rushed to the government-run MY Hospital, where their condition is said to be out of danger, Pardeshipura police station sub-inspector (SI) Ajay Singh Kushwaha said.

The employees were working in a factory manufacturing products used in modular kitchens, he said.

The factory owners had not paid their salaries for months and had also transferred them to some other establishment because of which they were facing a lot of problems, Kushwaha said, adding the police were probing the incident.

An associate of the victims, Anil Nigam, said they consumed poison in front of the private company's office in the city.

He claimed the factory owners had told the seven employees not to report to work as their services were no longer required. However, this was not confirmed by the police.

Read Also
Indore: Speak Sanskrit more often to preserve our rich culture, says IIM director Himanshu Rai
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: 7 private factory employees consume poison to protest salary delay, transfer; hospitalised

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: New parking arrangements for devotees visiting Lalbaugh cha Raja, check details

Mumbai updates: New parking arrangements for devotees visiting Lalbaugh cha Raja, check details

Police seized objectionable and provocative material from Vijay Tarun Mandal in Kalyan

Police seized objectionable and provocative material from Vijay Tarun Mandal in Kalyan

Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian put on ventilator again after high fever

Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian put on ventilator again after high fever

Navi Mumbai: NMMT to run special night services during Ganpati from September 2

Navi Mumbai: NMMT to run special night services during Ganpati from September 2

Two suspects arrested from Kenya, Azerbaijan in Moose Wala's murder case, India in touch with...

Two suspects arrested from Kenya, Azerbaijan in Moose Wala's murder case, India in touch with...