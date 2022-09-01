Indore: Speak Sanskrit more often to preserve our rich culture, says IIM director Himanshu Rai

Prof Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore in the inaugural ceremony of two workshops for learning Sanskrit and Tamil languages. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Regional languages are significant in India. “In a world with 19,000 different languages, where pronunciation and dialects changes with region, we Indians are from a nation that entirely reflects unity in diversity and soaked in diverse cultures. This is what makes us and our nation unique” said Prof Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore in the inaugural ceremony of two workshops for learning Sanskrit and Tamil languages, for everyone on the IIM campus on August 31.

Rai said, “Having a basic knowledge of the colloquial languages in different regions can open our paths to numerous prospects, connect with people from varied backgrounds and allow us to stay allied to our roots, our nation, and our people in the country, as one.”

He also spoke about the emergence of Sanskrit and Tamil languages in India. He said that Tamil literature, especially the ‘Sangam Sahitya’, is rich in language and culture, for it imbibes numerous lessons on morality and ethics in itself. Tamil has spread its wings internationally and is spoken in Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Java, Sumatra, and other south Asian nations.

Pravesh Vaishnav said that Sanskrit is not a tough language to learn; all of us need to listen and speak. ‘Just the way a child learns to speak a language while listening to its parents, Sanskrit can also be learned just by conversing’. He said, “Whenever one talks about Sanskrit, they believe it is only about the shlokas and mantras. However, Sanskrit is a universal language and exists all around us. It is not an ancient language, but is considered a modern language as well, for we can even sing songs in it”

Sharing the story of Ganesha circling Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and Karthikeya circling the world, Laksmi Gopalakrishnan said, “Feeling cheated, Lord Murugan ran away to Palani, Tamil Nadu and thus became known as Tamil Kadavul”

Similarly, Sanskrit is not just limited to epics, but there are people, even though less in number, who still converse in Sanskrit.

IIM Indore is determined to remain contextually relevant and create opportunities for its community members, including students, faculty, staff, and their family members, to grow at professional and personal levels. The institute aims to contribute to nation-building and ensures initiatives encouraging the IIMI family members to stay connected to their roots, culture, and the country