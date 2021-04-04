Indore: 7-foot snake keeps people on their toes in a Rajmohalla slum

Indore:

A seven-feet-long snake created a panic the situation in Rajmohalla area on Sunday when it entered the slum area and climbed over a neem tree.

Local resident Mausam Patrod, who was the first to spot the snake, said that the snake did not harm anyone but the presence of the snake was enough for the people to panic with mothers clutching their babies and keeping their small kids out of harm’s way.

As news of the snake spread, people from nearby areas flocked to see the snake. No one was brave enough to climb up the tree and catch the snake, fearing that it would bite them, but the excitement of seeing the snake was such that they did not leave the spot. The snake too did not come down and made itself comfortable on the tree. This drama continued for over two hours.

The slum dwellers did not call the forest department or zoo authorities to rescue the snake, rather they reposed their faith on a local snake catcher.

Patrod said, “We know the snake catcher very well and we called him. He skilfully climbed the tree and caught hold of the snake and handed it over to us.”

He said that the local residents then went to nearby forest area and released the snake. “The moment we released the snake, it swiftly went away,” added Patrod.