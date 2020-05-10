Indore: 61-year-old ASI who beat corona given rousing welcome

Indore: Four policemen who were undergoing treatment in two different hospitals of the city were discharged after they defeated coronavirus on Sunday.

Among them, a 61-year-old policeman from Pandharinath police station, was welcomed by his colleagues who clapped and danced and showered him with flowers when he came to the police station.

ASI Naresh Kumar Bajpayee from Pandharinath police station tested positive of COVID-19 a few days ago. He was undergoing treatment in Choithram Hospital from where he was discharged on Sunday, after his test reports came negative.

His colleagues said Vajpayee has defeated the disease even though he has passed 60, due to his will power and so they were all happy for him and expressed their joy through their dance.

Constable Shrikrishna Pathak from 1st battalion SAF was also discharged from the same hospital. Two other policemen ASI Parvat Singh and constable Ashok Malviya from Chhatripura police station were also discharged from President Park COVID Care Centre.

All four policemen were welcomed by IG Vivek Sharma and DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra. "We are all proud of you. You have proved that you all are brave soldiers and corona warriors of Indore police," IG Sharma said.