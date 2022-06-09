Indore: 6-yr-old girl attacked by leopard, dies on the spot

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A six-year-old girl was attacked by a leopard in Dudhia Bawdi, Choral Range, Indore division, and lost her life on Thursday. The leopard attacked the family sleeping outside their house. The girl suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. Forest department personnel rushed to the spot as soon as the news spread. The officials gave a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family immediately. The body of the girl was handed over to the family after conducting a post mortem examination. The forest department team is keeping a constant watch on the forest area.

DFO Narendra Pandavda said forest department officials received the news in the morning that 6-year-old Ravina had been attacked by a leopard at Dudhia Bawdi in the Choral range late on Wednesday night.

“Ravina, 6, daughter of Raju, was attacked by a leopard while the family of 5 members was sleeping under the open sky outside their hut,” chief conservator of forests HS Mohanta said. He added that the incident took place between 2 am and 3am in compartment 205 of Dudhia Bawdi beat in Choral Range. The hut is situated in an encroachment area.” He added that, after the staff reached the spot, the process for extending immediate help and compensation was started. The forest and rescue teams reached the spot and carried out a combined operation.

Pandavda said people gathered around after hearing the noise after the leopard attack. Hearing the noise, the leopard also ran away towards the forest.

The DFO said that an immediate assistance of Rs 4 lakh was provided to the family members under the Forest Act. In addition, forest officials have been deployed for surveillance.

In March 2021, the leopard was seen on Jhabua Farm on Khandwa Road. When the forest department was trying to catch the leopard, five people were injured in Shivdham Colony of village Limbodi.