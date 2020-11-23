Indore: 6 girls among 16 held for partying during curfew

Indore: A joint team of the Crime Branch and Dwarkapuri police station raided Paradise Garden on Sunday night and arrested 16 people including six girls who were partying after 10 pm in violation of the curfew orders by the Indore district administration.

One of those arrested was Gaurav Puri alias Montu, a history-sheeter of Pandrinath police station area.

“They were partying after curfew hours and some of the girls present were from a dance bar. The group was playing loud music and causing disturbance to the people living in the neighbourhood. They were also consuming liquor and other intoxicants."

All of them were charged under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the IPC and taken into custody on Sunday night. Liquor bottles, a motorcycle and three four-wheelers were seized from the party site.

Police also seized a country-made pistol and some bullets from Gaurav. He had fired a few celebratory shots during the party, said police. He has been charged under the Arms Act.

Gaurav has as many as sixteen cases registered against him in Pandrinath police station which includes cases of murder, attempt to murder, loot, stabbing and he was also externed out of the district.