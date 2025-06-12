Indore: 6 Girl Students Of City Taking 120 Hours Training From ISRO | File Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Mission Shakti Set 6 girl students from the city are taking 120 hours training from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and leaning the basic coding of satellite making. Divisional commissioner Deepak Singh has asked the students to come out of the virtual world and make hardworking and skilled people their role model.

Under the project, 1200 girls from 108 countries are to be empowered to make satellites and send them to the orbit of the moon. In this, 20 girls from Madhya Pradesh have been selected. Out of which 6 girls are from Government Excellence Bal Vinay Mandir.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Singh addressed a programme organised on Shakti Set and Coding program at the Government Excellence Bal Vinay Mandir on Wednesday. He said it is the era of modern technology.

A student pursuing commerce need not be limited to traditional paths like an MBA or CA. That same student can also contribute to innovation in science or the arts,” he said. Siddharth Jain, CEO of District Panchayat said that today's children are studying science, mathematics, technology and engineering together because there are many opportunities to progress in it.

Madhuri Moyade, associated with the scheme sadi, Shakti Set is an ambitious project, which is run by Space Kids India. It is working especially to connect girls to the field of space science.