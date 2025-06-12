 Indore: 6 Girl Students Of City Taking 120 Hours Training From ISRO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 6 Girl Students Of City Taking 120 Hours Training From ISRO

Indore: 6 Girl Students Of City Taking 120 Hours Training From ISRO

Divisional Commissioner asks students to come out of the virtual world and make hardworking and skilled people their role model

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 12:08 AM IST
article-image
Indore: 6 Girl Students Of City Taking 120 Hours Training From ISRO | File Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Mission Shakti Set 6 girl students from the city are taking 120 hours training from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and leaning the basic coding of satellite making. Divisional commissioner Deepak Singh has asked the students to come out of the virtual world and make hardworking and skilled people their role model.

Under the project, 1200 girls from 108 countries are to be empowered to make satellites and send them to the orbit of the moon. In this, 20 girls from Madhya Pradesh have been selected. Out of which 6 girls are from Government Excellence Bal Vinay Mandir.

Read Also
'We Have Broken Our Ties': Sonam Raghuvanshi's Brother Cries Hugging Raja's Mother (VIDEO)
article-image

Divisional commissioner Deepak Singh addressed a programme organised on Shakti Set and Coding program at the Government Excellence Bal Vinay Mandir on Wednesday. He said it is the era of modern technology.

A student pursuing commerce need not be limited to traditional paths like an MBA or CA. That same student can also contribute to innovation in science or the arts,” he said. Siddharth Jain, CEO of District Panchayat said that today's children are studying science, mathematics, technology and engineering together because there are many opportunities to progress in it.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai' Mobile App At Sahyadri Guest House
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai' Mobile App At Sahyadri Guest House

Madhuri Moyade, associated with the scheme sadi, Shakti Set is an ambitious project, which is run by Space Kids India. It is working especially to connect girls to the field of space science.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Pandit Dhirendra Shastri Lays Foundation Stone For Bageshwar Dham Sanatan Math

WATCH: Pandit Dhirendra Shastri Lays Foundation Stone For Bageshwar Dham Sanatan Math

Madhya Pradesh Crime News: Ex-Army Man Shoots Dead Widowed Daughter-In-Law In Morena After She...

Madhya Pradesh Crime News: Ex-Army Man Shoots Dead Widowed Daughter-In-Law In Morena After She...

52-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Covid In Indore; 10 New Active Cases Recorded In 3 Days

52-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Covid In Indore; 10 New Active Cases Recorded In 3 Days

Indore Commodities Buzz Of June 12: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of June 12: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Love In The Air, Murder In Mind? Decked-Up Bedroom Video Adds Chilling Twist To Raja Raghuvanshi...

Love In The Air, Murder In Mind? Decked-Up Bedroom Video Adds Chilling Twist To Raja Raghuvanshi...