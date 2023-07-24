 Indore: 6 Arrested For Sharing Child Pornography Through Female Accounts On Social Media
Indore: 6 Arrested For Sharing Child Pornography Through Female Accounts On Social Media

The accused created accounts under female names, but all of them turned out to be male.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Police has arrested 6 individuals for sharing explicit content by creating accounts under female names on social media platforms.

The police have filed 8 FIRs. Accused claim that the sharing was by mistake, but the Cyber Cell, aided by AI technology, tracks such illegal content effectively.

SP Jitendra Singh, leading the Cyber Cell, explained that AI closely monitors posts on social media platforms. Suspicious content is cross-checked manually to determine if it falls under the prohibited category. All agencies and platforms collaborate with the government, facilitating the identification and arrest of offenders.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, police have registered cases in multiple police stations and are also investigating the origins and dissemination of the uploaded videos, some of which appear to be from outside India.

The majority of these explicit videos were shared on Instagram Reels. The accused created accounts under female names, but all of them turned out to be male.

