 Indore: Police Make NCC Cadets Aware About Cyber Crimes & Drug Abuse
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Police Make NCC Cadets Aware About Cyber Crimes & Drug Abuse

Indore: Police Make NCC Cadets Aware About Cyber Crimes & Drug Abuse

The event took place at the auditorium hall of Emerald Heights School in Indore, where more than 400 cadets were present.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Police as part of their ongoing efforts to raise awareness about cyber crimes, women's safety, and drug abuse, conducted a session at the annual training camp of the one MP Air Squadron Battalion of NCC on Saturday. The event took place at the auditorium hall of Emerald Heights School in Indore, where more than 400 cadets were present.

The Indore Police team highlighted the dangers of online fraud and social media exploitation, advising cadets to be cautious and avoid sharing personal information with strangers.

Recognising the growing concern of drug abuse, the Indore Police team took the opportunity to encourage the cadets to take an oath to stay away from drugs and contribute to building a drug-free India.

NCC camp in-charge, Aditya Singh Parmar, along with other staff members, appreciated the Indore Police team for its efforts.

Read Also
Indore: City’s Aim To Be Child-Friendly Appears A Distant Dream
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 50th Green Corridor Prepared In City As 22-Year-Old Youth Gives New Life To At Least Five...

Indore: 50th Green Corridor Prepared In City As 22-Year-Old Youth Gives New Life To At Least Five...

Indore: Police Make NCC Cadets Aware About Cyber Crimes & Drug Abuse

Indore: Police Make NCC Cadets Aware About Cyber Crimes & Drug Abuse

Indore: Man Held For Sexually Harassing 4-Yr-Old Daughter

Indore: Man Held For Sexually Harassing 4-Yr-Old Daughter

Indore: Police Pitch To Popularise Security System Citizen-Eye Among People 

Indore: Police Pitch To Popularise Security System Citizen-Eye Among People 

Indore: City’s Aim To Be Child-Friendly Appears A Distant Dream

Indore: City’s Aim To Be Child-Friendly Appears A Distant Dream