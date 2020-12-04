Indore: 546 corona cases, 3 deaths in a day

Indore

As many as 546 out of 5164 samples returned positive on Friday, taking city’s corona tally to 44,918. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 10.57%. Three deaths were also reported during the day taking toll to 779.

According to bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Friday night was 5,33,292. As many as 4,587 samples tested negative on Friday.

Department has taken 5,194 more samples for testing including 2,770 RTPCR samples and 2,394 Rapid Antigen Tests.

As many as 4,942 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 39,197 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 72 patients were added to discharged patients list on Friday as reconciliation. Health officials said that these patients were discharged from hospitals without informing the department