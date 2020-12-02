Coronavirus in Indore: 560 new cases, four deaths in 24 hrs

Indore: As many as 560 patients tested positive out of 4,822 sample reports received on Wednesday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 11.61 percent and total number of positive cases reached 43846. Four deaths were also reported taking the toll to 771, so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Wednesday night was 5,23,385. As many as 4226 samples were tested negative on Wednesday. Department has taken 4773 more samples for testing including 2580 RTPCR samples and 2193 Rapid Antigen Tests.

As many as 4638 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 38437 patients have been discharged so far. As many as 231 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Wednesday as reconciliation.

Health officials said that these were the patients who were discharged but were not informed by hospitals.