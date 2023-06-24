Indore: 52k Govt School Kids To Learn AI

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Education in Madhya Pradesh will see a major transformation as students of more than 52,000 government schools will now learn artificial intelligence (AI) by following Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus and not the Microsoft curriculum.

The academic session 2023-24 would be the last batch of students who will be able to attempt computer examinations by learning the Microsoft curriculum.

It will be compulsory for students to study AI from the next academic session on the new curriculum guidelines. MP will be the first state where students of Classes 8 and 9 will learn AI in EFA (Education for All) schools. This targeted learning considers 53 EFA schools in the state, which are selected government schools under an initiative of Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOSEB).

Through the new syllabus, students would also be introduced to Python. Sharing the changes, district education officer (DEO) Manglesh Vyas said, “CBSE’s syllabus is more comprehensive and targeted to students’ overall development with special attention to computer programming languages and future opportunities.”

The learning hours would come down to 112 hours from 240 hours as per the syllabus, however, the division and in-depth learning hours would go up, he added. Schools must conduct at least 168 periods for students to understand and apply the syllabus. “In school education, it is essential that students are also assessed properly to ensure learning in sync with New Education Policy (NEP) 2020,” Vyas said.