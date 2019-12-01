Indore: 50 school heads of MP brainstorm on various issues

Indore: Director and chair persons from around 50 schools of Madhya Pradesh were in the city on Sunday to discuss Education Policies, new teaching techniques and sustainable development.

The current education policies, their implementation and progress and ideas regarding educational development and use of technology in education system were major topics of discussions.

School heads focused on the vision for the future with child centric education keeping in mind all the facts of a child’s personality.

The new teaching technique i.e. smart class concept was discussed in view the physical and mental health of the students along with the academic.

The topic of ‘sustainable development’ was further discussed considering overall growth of child. Hence, the school heads pondered over eco-friendly solutions with ways to follow CBSE’s latest instructions on experiential learning.