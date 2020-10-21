Indore: 5-year-old girl molested by hotel employee, arrested

Indore: Police arrested an employee of a hotel for allegedly abducting and molesting a five-year-old girl in the MIG area on Wednesday. The girl had gone to visit a temple with her grandfather in his colony and she was on her bicycle when she was abducted by the accused.

MIG police station in-charge Vijay Sisodiya said that the grandmother of the girl lodged a complaint on Wednesday that her granddaughter had gone to visit a temple in the area on Monday evening. She was with her grandfather riding her bicycle. Her grandfather was in the temple and the victim was outside the temple when the accused named Raju reached there. He lured her and abducted her. He took the girl to a room in the area where he molested her. The girl cried for help when the accused dropped her on the main road and fled the scene.

She managed to find her grandparents and told them about the incident. The grandparents managed to gather information about the accused from the local people who told them that the accused is an employee of a hotel. Initially, the family members of the girl didn’t report the matter as they were scared. However, on Wednesday they reached the police station and lodged a complaint after which the police arrested the accused.