Indore: Duty credit scrip of another company sold for Rs 14 lakh

Indore: One more company from Pithampur, Flexituff Ventures International Limited, has lodged a complaint against unidentified persons on Tuesday for selling the company's duty credit scrip for Rs 14 lakh in the market. The company has named a suspect after which the cyber cell officials are verifying.

SP (cyber) Jitendra Singh said the same accused who have been arrested for a similar fraud a few days back are also behind this fraud.

A few days back two companies complained that their duty credit scrip worth Rs 2 crore had been fraudulently sold in the market. The cyber cell arrested six people including three from Pune for their involvement. The accused allegedly confessed that they were associated with a gang involved in the fraud, following which the cyber cell officials issued notice to 15 companies from Mumbai and Pune after their role was found suspicious. The accused have reportedly stolen the digital signature of the companies to sell their duty credit scrip of crores in the market fraudulently.