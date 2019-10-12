Indore: 5 detained during IMC’s anti-encroachment drive

Indore: The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) removed encroachments near the White Church Road on Friday to ensure there is adequate space for the left turn at the crossing. Five persons were detained who tried to obstruct the drive.

A Sai Baba temple and boundary wall of the White Church was also removed.

The drive started at 9 am, and there was adequate police from the Sanyogitaganj police station to support the IMC staff.

Before demolishing the Sai Baba temple, the idol was removed after following proper rituals and then the temple structure was demolished.

A part of the boundary wall of the White Church was also demolished in the drive. Officials said that earlier also the drive was to be conducted but due to opposition of people the drive was postponed.