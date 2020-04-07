Indore: 5 booked over objectionable contents on social media

Indore: Crime branch on Tuesday identified five persons for spreading rumours and posting objectionable content on social media. Two of the persons are from Nashik and Raisen, and they were also booked by the local police for their objectionable posts.

Additional Superintendent of Police (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that many people are spreading rumours about coronavirus and sharing objectionable content about the virus. Many videos were verified and the accused have been identified by the cyber analysis team of the crime branch.

The ASP said that a video in which a man is seen salivating over fruits was posted by a person from Raisen district. This information was shared with the Raisen police after which they arrested a person identified as Sheru Miyan.

In another video, a person seen spitting on Indian currency was arrested by Nashik police (Maharashtra). He has been identified as Syed Jamil Babu.

Arvind of Shivpuri, who shared an objectionable and fake post about health workers in Indore, was arrested by Shivpuri police.

Two persons, one from Sadar Bazaar and the other from Khajarana were also arrested for circulating objectionable contents on social media. Crime branch also took action against the Whatsapp group admins of a group where objectionable content was shared.