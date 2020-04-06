Indore: Amid coronavirus pandemic, Shia Dawoodi Bohras to restart community kitchens

Indore: Shia Dawoodi Bohra community is planning to re-start community kitchens in all the mosques to feed underprivileged families in the city. There are 12 Bohra community mosques in Indore, where community kitchens are run regularly.

Due to nation-wide lockdown, the community kitchens along with mosques were closed. As shared by community spokesperson Johar Manpurwala, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently held a video conference with all the religious leaders of the country. During this, he appealed to the Bohra community to restart the kitchen so that all the people can be fed during the disaster.”