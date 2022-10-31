Indore: 4th YTC concludes with brainstorming sessions

Representative image

INDORE (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day 4th Young Thinkers Conclave concluded on Sunday with an aim to carry forward the tradition of Indian knowledge and the way of living life through religion.

The theme of the conclave was to discuss the intellectual capability of youth that could banish the ‘intellectual terrorism’ which is spreading widely.

On the second day of the Young Thinkers Conclave, discussions were held on the topic like the tradition of Indian knowledge and religion, in which eminent scholars Shatavadhani Arya Ganesh, B Madhavan, and Prof. Vijay Kumar Menon interacted with Young Thinkers.

Shatavadhani Arya Ganesh said that Sanatan Dharma is Universal Dharma, which has its relevance all around and which never changes. The conduct of truth is the religion that makes us aware of the best way of living life.

B Madhavan, considering self-study and contemplation as essential for the youth, said, “One should know fully about their religion and culture, without serious study it is difficult to connect with religion. The youth should not depend on the knowledge coming on social media apps but should consider studying texts and understanding it.”

“If we want to preserve the seed of our cultural values, then we have to protect the carrier of Indian knowledge tradition and this channel is the Sanskrit language. To protect culture and religion, we need to prepare young intellectual warriors. It is our Karma and Dharma to carry forward the Indian knowledge tradition and religion-based way of life.” said Professor Vijay Kumar Menon.