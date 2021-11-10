Indore: 499 students step out with IIT degrees

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 499 students got their degree during the 9th convocation of Indian Institute of Technology Indore, held on Tuesday.

Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India Prof K VijayRaghavan was the chief guest and advisor to Prime Minister, Amit Khare who was the special guest of the event presided over by IIT Indore BoG chairman Prof Deepak B Phatak.

Out of total 499 students, 111 students were of 15 PhD programs, 246 students of 5 BTech programs, 41 students of MTech programs; 18 students of 3 MS (Research) programs; and 83 students of 5 MSc programs.

The first batch of students of MS (Research) programs in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering also graduated. There were two recipients of gold medal (i.e. President of India and Buti Foundation) - Gaurav Khalse and Arati Samal. There were 8 recipients for Institute Silver Medals in different categories and a recipient of Best BTech project award. There were four female students out of eleven recipients of medals and awards. The convocation was organised in hybrid mode in which around 270 graduating students attended it in person and others online.

Chief guest Prof K VijayRaghavan congratulated the students in the programme and wish them luck for their future. He also told about several government schemes to the students.

Special guest Amit Khare first congratulated the students for graduating from IIT. He also spoke on the New Education Policy and shared information about the major elements of NEP.

Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain, Director (Officiating) addressed the students in the programme, “Whatever you wish to do, do it with a passion to change society and the nation with a humanistic approach. Be job creator rather job seeker by using our Government schemes such as Start-up India, Make in India and Atma Nirbhar.”

Gold Medalists says, I want to remove poverty

“ I am very happy that I have completed my graduation. Now, I have become capable of solving my problems very smoothly. IIT has given me the ability to think out of the box and do my best in innovation for development of the country. I also wish to become a civil servant. I wish to choose IPS or IAS. My main aim to become a civil servant is to work against poverty,”Gaurav Khalse said.

Will help young women to become scientist

“I am very happy that I have completed my degree. When you are an IITian you have to sacrifice your friends and other such fun. Concentration on studies is a must. I will take my career ahead in research and will become a great scientist. As IITians are job givers more than job seekers, I will work towards encouraging more women to become scientists in the country and will help aspiring women scientists to achieve their goal,” Arati Samal said.

Infrastructure work to be done

The Institute has physically completed all the works under Phase 1 and phase-ll, under the approved DPR of 2,21,000 sq m. Our FC and BoG have approved construction of the following six essential buildings under Phase-III whose site identification and cost estimates has been done and proposals have been submitted to MoE for the sanction.

The six buildings are

1. Industrial Research Park

2. JP Narayan Center of Excellence in Humanities (JPNCOEH)

3. Heavy and Sophisticated Lab Complex

4. Studio Apartment

5. One more Hostel- Rs. 55.92 Cr., Area- 14,069 Sq.M, Capacity of 490 Students, G+5 Structure

6. Residential Complex for 216 flats for faculty and Staff members: Area 39,000 Sq.m; G+9 structure: Estimated cost Rs. 175 Cr.

Some Research Works Related COVID 19

Developing a vaccine against SARS-CoV2 using vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV, a mild animal virus which does not cause any disease in humans) and SARS-CoV-2 Spike proteins in collaboration with NCCS Pune.

Fusion peptide for SARS-CoV-2

SARS-CoV-2 protein

Sterilization Chamber against SARS-CoV2

Wearable optical body temperature sensor

Fluorescent disinfectant bricks

Disinfection tunnel, disinfection arms, disinfection boxes for protection from Covid-19.

Time-dependent Mathematical Model for Covid-19

Reusable Mask

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 01:52 AM IST