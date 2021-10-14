Indore: 48 participants walk out with certificates from IIM Indore Dubai campus

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 48 participants walked out of Indian Institute of Management Indore's campus in Dubai with certificates.

The valedictory programme of two courses – Strategic Financial Management Programme for Executives (SFMe Batch 2) and Strategic Marketing Management Programme in Digital World for Executives (SMMe Batch 1) was held at the Dubai campus on October 12.

A total of 24 participants from SFMe Batch 2 and 20 participants from SMMe received their certificates on this occasion.

The event took place in the presence of IIM Indore director Prof. Himanshu Rai and Anisuma Training Institute founder director Dr Mahesh Chotrani.

On this occasion, Rai asked the participants to focus on and understand the word FIRE, which stands for Follow your heart, Invest in relationships, Redefine success and Empathising.

“Follow your heart. Meet every new person with an open mind and heart, for everyone can teach you something. If you presume you know everything, you will never be able to learn anything new. This would also help you reinforce your relationships,” he said.

He advised the participants to work up to their potential and exhibit compassion to help those who are not as privileged as they are.

“Passion is just not enough to carry out any activity. Perseverance is the key to accomplishing your goals. Empathy is when not only you get moved by the troubles and disadvantages of others, but you also do something to alleviate their pain,” he said.

IIM Indore offers multiple programmes, including SEMe and SMMe, for working executives in Dubai.

Overall, the number of IIM Indore alumni in the UAE is more than 300.

