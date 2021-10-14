Indore: 73 charging stations in city soon for e-vehicles

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To give a push to environmental-friendly e-vehicles, Indore Municipal Corporation has decided to set up 73 electric charging stations in the city.

At a meeting held on Wednesday, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal instructed that the process for setting up electric charging stations in the city be speeded up by completing the tender process for this purpose within the prescribed time limit.

She also directed that the work on the City Bus & I-Bus Depot, which is under construction, be completed soon.

Under the AMRUT scheme, Pal directed the purchase of 400 urban city buses at the earliest opportunity so that bus services can be made available on new routes for commuters’ convenience. She also asked officials to complete the tender process within prescribed the time limit for 250 AC and non-AC buses approved under the AMRUT Yojana.

She reviewed the tender issued for the construction of 600 city bus stops in the city. Pal directed officials to ensure that the work on the construction of stops is completed as soon as possible. “The bus stops should have display boards giving information regarding the departure times and routes of buses,” she said.

Pal noted that Indore city should also be ranked No 1 in clean air and green mobility. As a step towards that direction, a public bicycle sharing cycle service should be started in the city, she stated.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 03:11 AM IST