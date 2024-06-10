Indore: 44% Candidates Skip MPPSC Assistant Prof Exam

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A mere 56 per cent of candidates turned up for Assistant Professor Recruitment Exam conducted by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) across the state. The exam was conducted at 11 centres in the city.

Out of 32,700 candidates, 44 per cent did not turn up for the exam, which was conducted in two shifts, featuring General Studies and subject-specific papers.

The exam aimed to fill 826 Assistant Professor positions across 8 subjects including Botany, Commerce, Hindi, English, History, Home Science, Mathematics and Sanskrit along with 129 sports officer and 200 librarian positions. However, technical issues and prolonged delays, with the exam being postponed multiple times over one-and-a-quarter years, contributed to the decreased turnout.

Dr Ravindra Panchbhai, OSD at MPPSC, said that the exam was held smoothly without any reported complaints. The state government initially advertised the positions in December 2022, leading to a series of delays, but now aims to complete the recruitment process by the end of December this year.

Preparation of exam results is estimated to take 30 to 45 days, followed by interview rounds. It is anticipated that by the time the final phase of the exam occurs in November, the results of the first phase will be released, paving the way for completion of the recruitment process.

Second counselling admission list out- 35% seats allotted in B.Ed course

Around 35 per cent seats were allotted to students in BEd and MEd courses in the second round of centralised admission counselling on on Sunday.

Students who were allotted seats in the second round are required to pay a nominal initial fee of Rs 5 by June 13 for confirmation of admission. Rest of the fee is to be paid in three installments. Registrations for the third round are currently underway until June 12, with online document verification scheduled until June 13. The eagerly awaited final list is to be released on June 25, with fee deposits due by June 30 for those who make the cut.

The heightened demand for education has resulted in a surge of registrations, with a staggering 1.15 lakh students registering for the available around 60,000 seats across the state. This overwhelming response has led to a sharp increase in the cut-off for admissions, reaching as high as 73 per cent in the second round.

With the disparity between demand and availability becoming more apparent, education authorities are faced with the challenge of accommodating the influx of aspiring students while ensuring equitable access to quality education across the state.