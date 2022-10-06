Indore: 425 of kg ganja worth Rs 85L seized, 2 held

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 425 kg ganja from the outskirts of the city on Tuesday. The estimated worth of the contraband drug is Rs 85 lakh. Two people have been held by the agency in this case.

The city-based zonal unit of DRI received specific information that two persons would be transporting a huge quantity of cannabis (ganja) in a truck. Accordingly, surveillance was mounted and a truck bearing West Bengal registration was intercepted on the outskirts of the city and the ganja in the truck was seized. Both the occupants of the vehicle confessed to their crime and were arrested under the NDPS Act and produced in the NDPS Court of the city. Further investigation is in progress.

In this calendar year, officers of DRI Indore Zonal Unit have so far seized approximately 15 kg of foreign gold, 1,600 kg of cannabis and 3.5 lakh sticks of foreign cigarettes worth Rs. 11.57 crore. Also, so far this year, DRI Indore has succeeded in detecting around Rs 45 crore of customs duty evasion and recovering it.