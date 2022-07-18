Indore: 4 trains diverted & 3 cancelled due to derailment of goods train

Representative photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Due to the derailment of 16 wagons of a goods train on Mangalmahundi-Limkheda section of Ratlam division on Sunday late night, the operation of 7 city-bound trains was affected. Four trains were diverted and 3 were cancelled for Monday and Tuesday.

According to official information, the rail traffic on this route has been severely affected due to the derailment, which occurred at 12.08 am. All senior officials including DRM Vineet Gupta reached the accident site on Monday. The work of removing wagons of the goods trains from the railway tracks is being done on a war footing. By Tuesday the section is likely to be reopened.

Apart from railway tracks the Over Head Electric (OHE) cable has also been damaged due to the derailment.

Khemraj Meena, PRO of Ratlam division, informed on Monday that due to the derailment of goods train in Mangalmahudi-Limkheda section, rail traffic on both up and down routes has been severely affected. Routes of 51 trains were changed, while 38 trains have been cancelled. Especially, the trains going towards Mumbai-New Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Jaipur, Udaipur, Gorakhpur, Patna, Amritsar etc. have been affected.

City-bound trains affected

Some trains operating to and from the city have also been affected due to the derailment of goods train. Train no. 22944 Indore-Daund (Pune) Express, train no. 12962 Indore-Mumbai Central Avantika Express and train no. 19310 Indore-Gandhinagar Shanti Express is cancelled for Monday. Train no. 12228 Indore-Mumbai Duronto Express, which left the city for Mumbai on Sunday night, was run on a changed route following the derailment.

PRO Meena said that train no. 12961 Mumbai Central-Indore Avantika Express and train no. 19309 Gandhinagar-Indore Shanti Express coming from Mumbai to the city will also be cancelled on Tuesday. Train no. 22943 Daund-Indore Express coming from Daund to the city on Tuesday will also be cancelled.