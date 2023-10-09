Indore: 4 Mobile Phones Worth Rs 20L Looted From Jail Road Shop  

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two thieves broke open a shop in the Dollar Market on Jail Road after midnight on Saturday and decamped with mobile phones valued at Rs 20 lakh.

The MG Road police that is investigating the case said that shopkeeper Rinku complained that on Saturday night around 2:30 am the accused entered the shop and in a span of half an hour they decamped with mobile phones worth Rs 20 lakh.

The CCTV footage of the incident has been recovered in which two youths covering their face with a cloth are visible. They broke open the shutter of the shop and while one of them entered inside the other remained outside keeping a watch.

The footage shows that the thief inside the shop tried to damage the CCTV by trying to twist and turn it upside down but failed to do so. The footage shows him keeping the phones inside his bag and coming out.

Reportedly, the accused also tried to break the locks of the other shops but did not succeed in their attempt. No arrests have been made till the filing of this report. Statements of the victim shopkeeper, nearby shopkeepers and others will be taken.

