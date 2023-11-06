Indore: 4 Held For Gambling, Rs 1.75 Lakh Recovered

Representational photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested four persons for gambling in Banganga police station area, police said on Sunday. The officials also recovered Rs 1.75 lakhs from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, police reached near Sanskriti Smart City on Sanwer Road and arrested the accused. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Rajesh Yogi, a resident of Sanskriti Smart City in Sanwer Road, Rakesh Jadav, Hariram Pawar, residents of Bhawrasla in Sanwer and Shubham Kumawat, a resident of Baloda in Sanwer.

The police registered a case under relevant sections of the Gambling Act against the accused.

Read Also MP: Two Arrested In Rs 38L Robbery Case

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)