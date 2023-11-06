 Indore: 4 Held For Gambling, Rs 1.75 Lakh Recovered
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 4 Held For Gambling, Rs 1.75 Lakh Recovered

Indore: 4 Held For Gambling, Rs 1.75 Lakh Recovered

The police registered a case under relevant sections of the Gambling Act against the accused.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested four persons for gambling in Banganga police station area, police said on Sunday. The officials also recovered Rs 1.75 lakhs from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, police reached near Sanskriti Smart City on Sanwer Road and arrested the accused. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Rajesh Yogi, a resident of Sanskriti Smart City in Sanwer Road, Rakesh Jadav, Hariram Pawar, residents of Bhawrasla in Sanwer and Shubham Kumawat, a resident of Baloda in Sanwer.

The police registered a case under relevant sections of the Gambling Act against the accused.

Read Also
MP: Two Arrested In Rs 38L Robbery Case
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Election 2023: Indore District's Elderly & Specially-Abled Start To 'Vote From Home' On Nov 6

MP Election 2023: Indore District's Elderly & Specially-Abled Start To 'Vote From Home' On Nov 6

Indore: 4 Held For Gambling, Rs 1.75 Lakh Recovered

Indore: 4 Held For Gambling, Rs 1.75 Lakh Recovered

Indore Health Update: Total Dengue Cases Hit 400 Mark

Indore Health Update: Total Dengue Cases Hit 400 Mark

Indore: Two-Wheeler Rider Killed After Colliding With Divider

Indore: Two-Wheeler Rider Killed After Colliding With Divider

MP Election 2023: Malwa-Nimar Holds Key To MP Assembly, In Whose Hand Will It Land In 2023?

MP Election 2023: Malwa-Nimar Holds Key To MP Assembly, In Whose Hand Will It Land In 2023?