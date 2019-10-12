Indore: 4 arrested for duping people in name hiring cars

Indore: Vijay Nagar police arrested four men on Friday for duping people in the name of hiring their cars for companies but mortgaged the cars to other people using forged documents.

Police have recovered 12 cars so far and the car owners met SSP Ruchi Vardhan Mishra and presented a bouquet to her for the excellent job done by police in this case.

Narendra Solanki had complained to police that he was contacted by accused Parvez Sheikh and Lokesh Jadhav of Azad Nagar and they had taken him to the company of an acquaintance and taken his car in the name of attaching it with that company. They later used a fake stamp and mortgaged Solanki’s car to someone with the help of their accomplices Salman Khan of Jawahar Marg and Sajid Khan of Musakhedi.

Police registered a case against the accused under Section 406, 420, 467, 468, 34 of the IPC and started an investigation.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tehzeeb Kazi said during the investigation they found that the accused had used forged documents to mortgage the car. Police came to know that the accused had duped other people of the city also and took Rs 2 lakh to 5 lakh from them.

The police managed to arrest the accused who confessed that they have duped as many as 10 people in a similar fashion and taken their cars worth over Rs 50 lakhs. The car owners fell into the trap thinking that they would be getting a fat regular income by renting out the car.