Indore: 326 positive patients ​​​in 161 areas of city;​ highest 12 cases ​in Sudama Nagar, 11 ​in Rajendra Nagar

Indore

Sudama Nagar area continued to be on the top of the list of most affected areas as 12 more patients were found from there on Saturday. As many as 326 patients were tested positive from 161 areas of the city, on Sunday.

However, the area list of patients suggested that a total 316 patients were found positive but the addresses of 48 patients couldn't be found and 10 addresses were out of Indore.

Out of the 326 cases, the highest number of cases was found from Sudama Nagar area i.e. 12 patients while Rajendra Nagar witnessed 11 patients and Nanda Nagar saw 10 patients.

“With increasing number of cases, it has been seen that all members of ​a ​family and not one or two of them ​are testing positive, which is a different trend from what was ​noticed ​in November–December,” contact ​ t​racing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said.

He added that people should follow social distancing, masks, and saniti​s​ers along with taking the same precautions which they were taking in March last year.

Nine of the areas have five or more than five patients including Old Palasia, Suryadev Nagar, Mahalaxmi Nagar, Rajmohalla, and Scheme 71.

Patients were found in various other rural areas including Sanwer, Dudhia, Badi Hatod, and Datoda,

Cases were also found from various townships including Singapore Green View, Apollo DB City, Kalindi Gold City, County Walk, Shri Krishna Avenue, Platinum Paradise, Sky Luxuria, Phoenix, and others.