Indore: 32,344 mt wheat procured at MSP in district

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The procurement of wheat on Minimum Support Price (MSP) is being done continuously since March 28. In total, 32,344 metric tonnes of wheat have been procured in the district till Monday.

The wheat has been procured from 2728 farmers. The procurement work is being done at 97 centres in the district. All necessary arrangements have been made at the procurement centres for the convenience of the farmers. Collector Ilayaraja T has given necessary guidelines to the officers of the concerned department to ensure proper arrangements at the procurement centres.

District marketing officer Arpit Tiwari and other officers inspected the purchase centres and reviewed the arrangements. It was informed that there are adequate arrangements for seating, drinking water, shade, weighing machines etc. for the farmers at the procurement centres. Tiwari informed that efforts are on to remove the technical problems faced by the farmers in slot booking.

He said that this problem will be solved in a day or two. He said that 100% wheat of prescribed quality will be purchased from all the registered farmers in the district. No farmer will face any problems. Wheat will be procured in the district till May 10 on the support price. Wheat procurement was started by the state government on March 28. This year the support price of wheat has been fixed at Rs 2125 per quintal.

