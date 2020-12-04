Indore: 3 new facilities at airport: New airline, aerobridge & automated parking ticket

Indore: Three new facilities were dedicated to the flyers at the Indore airport on Friday - a new airline, a new aerobridge and automated parking ticket machine.

Aryama Sanyal, Airport Director, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, informed that the flight of Flybig landed here at 3.36 pm. This is the first aircraft of the airline, which landed here, thus it was welcomed by

offering water cannon salute. In all 27 officers as well the officers of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) were on board in the aircraft ATR-72 of the Flybig airline.



Sanyal said that the airline will offer the flight service under the Regional Connectivity scheme of Government of India. The airline wishes to build the hub of its flights operation at the city airport. Flight operations are expected to start by the end of this month or early next month. The airline is planning to roll-out flights for Bhopal, Jabalpur, Raipur, Nagpur and Ahmedabad.



3rd aerobridge inaugurated: MP Shankar Lalwani inaugurated the 3rd aerobridge at the city airport on Friday. Later Lalwani also inaugurated the automated parking ticket machine in the car parking area of the airport campus.

Lalwani informed that there are plans to constructs two more aerobridges