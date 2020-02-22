Indore: 3 inter-state gang members held with 55kg cannabis worth Rs 5.5 lakh

Indore: Narcotics wing of state police arrested three members of inter-state gang carrying cannabis worth Rs 5.5 lakh in a container truck on Friday. The accused were carrying cannabis under the bags of fertilizer to mislead the police. The accused are being questioned about the consigner and the consignee of cannabis.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of narcotics wing reached Kshipra and stopped a container truck on Kshipra River Bridge. The truck was loaded with fertilizer bags. The team checked the container when 55 kilograms of cannabis was recovered from it.

Inspector Ashok Shrivastav said that the accused had hidden the cannabis under the fertilizer bags in order to mislead police. The accused identified as Lakhan Kushwah of Borgaon in Khandwa district, Nihal Singh of Andhra Pradesh and Irfan Shah of Agar district were arrested for carrying consignment in the container truck. The accused have been booked under Section 8/20 of NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway. The accused could not reveal about the consignee of the cannabis. The truck has been seized by the team as well.