Indore: Couple crushed to death near Navlakha Square

Indore: In a tragic incident, a couple was killed after a recklessly driven truck hit them near busy Navlakha Square on Friday afternoon. The couple was returning home from a family function from Khudel area on a bike and were waiting for signal to clear when they were hit by a truck whose driver fled soon after the incident.

The incident took place at 1.45 pm. The deceased identified as Sunil Kumawat (42), a resident of Kesripura village in Sanwer tehsil and his wife Sarita (37) were waiting for signal on Navlakha Square when a truck hit their two-wheeler after which the couple fell on the road and the truck ran over them. Critically injured, they were rushed to hospital but could not be saved. A relative of the deceased coming from the same place identified them and informed other members of family.

Investigating officer SI Saurabh Choudhary from Sanyogitaganj police station said Sunil was a farmer who along with wife had gone to attend a function at a relative’s place in Dhamnay village in Khudel on Friday. They were returning home when the truck hit them. The police have recovered the truck from the spot and started a search for driver.

Two days ago, a passenger bus claimed life of 62-year-old Ramesh Mulani of Shrikrishna Avenue at the same place. An acquaintance of Mulani was also injured in the accident. After the incident, police had recovered the bus from Rau.