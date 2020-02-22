Indore: Couple crushed to death near Navlakha Square

Indore: In a tragic incident, a couple was killed after a recklessly driven truck hit them near busy Navlakha Square on Friday afternoon. The couple was returning home from a family function from Khudel area on a bike and were waiting for signal to clear when they were hit by a truck whose driver fled soon after the incident.
The incident took place at 1.45 pm. The deceased identified as Sunil Kumawat (42), a resident of Kesripura village in Sanwer tehsil and his wife Sarita (37) were waiting for signal on Navlakha Square when a truck hit their two-wheeler after which the couple fell on the road and the truck ran over them. Critically injured, they were rushed to hospital but could not be saved. A relative of the deceased coming from the same place identified them and informed other members of family.
Investigating officer SI Saurabh Choudhary from Sanyogitaganj police station said Sunil was a farmer who along with wife had gone to attend a function at a relative’s place in Dhamnay village in Khudel on Friday. They were returning home when the truck hit them. The police have recovered the truck from the spot and started a search for driver.
Two days ago, a passenger bus claimed life of 62-year-old Ramesh Mulani of Shrikrishna Avenue at the same place. An acquaintance of Mulani was also injured in the accident. After the incident, police had recovered the bus from Rau.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)