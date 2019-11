Indore: 3-hr power cut in central division from today

Indore: Colonies located in central divisions of Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company in the city would have to face three hours of power cut from Wednesday as the company is going for maintenance work on 11 KV lines. The shutdown for maintenance will be from 8 am to 11 am. Barring November 17 (Sunday), there will be power cut every day till November 22.

Nov 13: CAT Road, Rishi Palace, Digvijay Nagar, Hawa Bungalow, Taxshila, Women Polytechnic, Dhanvantari Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Rau Industrial Area, Cancer Hospital, Bank Colony, Narendra Tiwari Marg, Sudama Nagar, Simhasa Village, Bank Village, Ahmed Nagar, PK Bandh Complex, Dhar Road, Rani Palace, Ambar Nagar, Diamond Palace and adjacent areas.

Nov 14: Vidur Nagar, Chaudhary Market, Rishi Palace, Astha Palace, Shraddha Saburi Colony, Ahirkhedi Village, Digvijay Multi, Hawa Bungalow, Sanjay Nagar, Bijalpur, Dhar Road, Noorani Nagar, Green Park, Chandan Nagar, Hakimi Bagh, Usha Nagar, Usha Nagar Extension, Mhow Naka, Devendra Nagar, Umesh Nagar, Narmada Nagar, Nemi Nagar, Parshwanath Nagar, Vinay Nagar, Sudama Nagar, Annapurna 60 Feet Road, Bhawanipur Colony, Ram Rahim Colony, Shri Krishna Colony, Maa Padmawati Colony, Rau Telephone Exchange and adjoining areas.

Nov 15: CAT Road, Rishi Palace, Digvijay Nagar, Hawa Bungalow, Dhanvantari Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Rau Industrial Area, Cancer Hospital, Bank Colony, Narendra Tiwari Marg, Sudama Nagar, Simhasa Village, Bank Village, Ahmed Nagar, Dhar Road, Dravid Nagar, Vaishnav Girls School, Ranjeet Hanuman Temple and adjoining areas.

Nov 16: Vidur Nagar, Chaudhary Market, Rishi Palace, Astha Palace, Hawa Bungalow, Sanjay Nagar, Bijalpur, Dhar Road, Noorani Nagar, Green Park, Chandan Nagar, Hakimi Bagh, Rani Palace, Amber Nagar, Diamond Palace and adjoining areas.

Nov 18: CAT Road, Rishi Palace, Digvijay Nagar, Hawa Bungalow, Taxshila, Women Polytechnic, Dhanvantari Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Pragati Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Mamta Nagar, Paramanu Nagar, Rau Industrial Area, Cancer Hospital, Bank Colony, Narendra Tiwari Marg, Sudama Nagar and adjacent areas.

Nov 19: Vidur Nagar, Chaudhary Market, Rishi Palace, Astha Palace, Shraddha Saburi Colony, Digvijay Multi, Hawa Bungalow, Sanjay Nagar, Bijalpur, Dhar Road, Agnihotri Petrol Pump, Noorani Nagar, Green Park, Chandan Nagar, Hakimi Bagh, Dravid Nagar, Umesh Nagar, Narmanda Nagar, Nema Nagar, Parshwanath Nagar, Alankar Palace , Vinay Nagar, Sudama Nagar, Annapurna, Bhawanipur Colony, Ahmed Nagar, Dhar Road and adjoining areas.

Nov 20: CAT Road, Rishi Palace, Digvijay Nagar, Hawa Bungalow, Taxshila, Women Polytechnic, Dhanvantari Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Rau Industrial Area, Cancer Care Hospital, Kailash Marg, Antim Square, Malharganj, Kumar Mohalla, North Raj Mohalla, Dravid Nagar, Vaishnav Girl School, Ranjeet Hanuman Temple and adjacent areas.

Nov 21: Vidur Nagar, Chaudhary Market, Rishi Palace, Astha Palace, Shraddha Saburi Colony, Ahirkhedi Village, HD Nandi Foundations, Digvijay Multi, Hawa Bungalow, Sanjay Nagar, Bijalpur, CAT Road, Pragati Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Mamta Nagar, Parmanu Nagar, Dhar Road, Green Park, Chandan Nagar, Hakimi Bagh, Dravid Nagar, Simhasa Village, Bank Village, Ahmed Nagar, Dhar Road.

Nov 22: Rau Industrial Area, Cancer Hospital etc.