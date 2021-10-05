Indore: 3 held while illegally transporting cows



Mhow (Betma )(FPNS)

Acting on a tip-off, Betma police seized a vehicle that was illegally transporting 11 cows and 41 calves crammed in a trailer. The rescued cattle were taken to a nearby gaushala. The cattle were being carried all the way to Maharashtra in a horrible condition.

Their heads were tied to their legs and they were covered with a tin sheet. To mislead the police, the cattle had put a Punjab passing number plate, but on checking police found Rajasthan passing number plates inside the vehicle.The officers who were first on the scene were horrified when they saw the condition of the cattle.

They quickly untied them, arranged for water and hay for them. Sub -inspector Sandeep Porwal, head constable Rajesh Patel and head constable Shailendra Parmar played a key role in the rescue of these animals.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 10:55 PM IST