Indore: 3 college-goers arrested for mobile snatching

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vijay Nagar police arrested three college-going youths and recovered 10 mobile phones including two iPhones from them. The accused used to snatch mobile phones from people riding their sports bikes. Two bikes were recovered from them. The accused used to commit the crime to fulfil their wishes.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Gurjar said that acting on a tip-off, two persons named Ashish And Ketan were arrested from the Service Lane in the area on Saturday. They were allegedly trying to sell the snatched mobile phone when the police caught them. They were taken to the police station where they confessed to snatching mobile phones from many people in the area. Following the lead given by the accused, the police later arrested their accomplice named Parth.

They informed the police that they used their sports bikes so that they could easily flee after snatching the phones. One of the youths is from Dewas. The accused are being questioned further.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Teams from Indore win 17th Blind Challenge Car Rally