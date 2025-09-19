Indore: 3 Child Labourers Rescued; Action Against Employers |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three child labourers were rescued from a welding shop and a garage in Indore's Dwarkapuri area on Thursday by the District Task Force.

The team included officials from Women and Child Development Department, Ashish Goswami, representatives from the AAS Access to Justice Project, Lokendra Jadhav, Shivkanya Baghel, Shriram Osari, Radha Phoolpagare, Bhuralal Chadiya, along with Labour Department officials Purnima, Pravesh Gupta, Kuldeep Ingle, Special Juvenile Police Unit officer Rajkumar Khandelwal, and Dwarkapuri police.

During the inspection, one minor was found employed at Gopal Gas Welding, while two minors were found working as mechanics at Rathore Auto Garage, Vidur Nagar. The children were rescued, and legal proceedings were initiated against employers Gopal Kushwah and Subhash Rathore under the Child Labour Prohibition Act for employing minors.

The rescued boys, aged 16 years, were reportedly paid Rs 300 daily by Kushwah, while Rathore paid Rs 20 per day. The children, residents of Indore, were counselled, and their families were contacted.

Child Welfare Committee chairman, Dharmendra Pandya, ordered one child to be handed over to his family, while two others were sent to a shelter home after medical examination.

Labour Department legal proceedings would be initiated against both employers.