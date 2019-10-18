Indore: 3 booked for duping Gujaratman of Rs 8 lakh

Indore: Three persons were booked for duping a man from Gujarat of Rs 8 lakh in the name of investment in share market. The accused had promised to double his money. Two of the accused were arrested while one of their accomplices is absconding.

Vijay Nagar police station in charge Tehzeeb Kazi said that accused Ejaj Khan alias Deepak, Vikram Bhattacharya and Rishabh Thakur alias Nikhil were booked under section 420, 406, 467, 468, 506, 34 of IPC on the complaint of Ankit Bhai Panchal of Vadodara, Gujarat.

Panchal in his complaint stated that he was contacted by the accused in April 2019 and they posed themselves as the directors of an advisory company of the city. They had promised to double his money if he invested in the market through them.

The somehow gained his trust and gave him two bank accounts to transfer the money. Panchal had transferred Rs 8 lakh in the bank accounts for investment. Since then he was waiting for a response from the accused but they didn’t reply nor was his money invested in the market.

Kazi further said that the complainant didn’t mention the address of the accused. However, he had given a mobile phone number through which the investigation was started. On the basis of mobile location the accused Ezaz Khan was arrested from his residence in Khajrana and later his accomplice Rishabh Thakur was arrested from Pardeshipura area of the city on Friday.