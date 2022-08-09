e-Paper Get App

Indore: 3 arrested with 30 gm MD drugs

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 02:13 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Narcotics Wing of Indore confiscated 30 grams of MD drugs and arrested three people who were planning to smuggle the drugs into the city.

Senior police officials from the Narcotics department said they received a tip-off that accused Kadir Shaikh of Azad Nagar is roaming in the city to smuggle drugs. The team of police traced the accused and arrested him. Police confiscated 20 grams of MD drugs from him.

During police interrogation, the accused said Khushnoor Pathan of Dhar was also involved in drug smuggling. Police arrested Khushnoor from Dhar with 5 grams of MD drugs.

Khushnoor disclosed the name of Waseem Shaikh of Badwani, and police arrested him and confiscated 5 grams of MD drugs from him.

Police officials said the accused had been smuggling drugs in the city for a long time.

“Police are further interrogating the three accused to know about their other sources from where they get drugs, and also to know about their clients. Police will trap a big fish in this smuggling chain in coming days,” said a senior police official.

