Indore: 29 buses seized for wrong parking

Indore

The Indore traffic police and Indore Municipal Corporation continued their drive against traffic violators and vehicles parked in no parking area. In the drive on Saturday, they seized 29 buses from several areas of the city.

DSP (Traffic) Umakant Choudhary said that the drive was conducted in Chhoti Gwaltoli, Vallabh Nagar, Bhamori Road, Vijay Nagar service road and adjacent areas.

The police have taken action against 29 buses, 4 four-wheelers and 48 two-wheelers. The seized buses were sent to a space near trenching ground. Other vehicles whose owners were not present were also sent to the trenching ground. Fines were slapped on all the violaters.

The shopkeepers in these areas were also warned not to allow their customers to park their vehicles on the road or on the service road and inform the customers about proper parking areas.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 08:53 PM IST