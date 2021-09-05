Indore: 28 vehicle owners fined Rs 50,000 for pollution

Indore: A team of the Regional Transport Office and Pollution Control Board have acted against vehicles polluting the environment. The department officials have checked over 72 vehicles at Vijay Nagar Square and slapped fines on 28 vehicle owners.

ARTO Archana Mishra said, “It was a joint drive of the RTO and Pollution Control Board. We’ve checked over 72 vehicles with the pollution measuring machine. During the inspection, we found that 28 vehicles were emitting excessive pollution and they didn’t even have their pollution control certificates.”

She added that a fine of Rs 50,000 was collected from the vehicle owners and many were warned to get their vehicles improved to decrease the pollution emission from the vehicle.

The Pollution Control Board’s Rajesh Gupta and Atul Kotiya were also present in the action which was launched after years by the officials to put a check on vehicular pollution.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 09:57 PM IST