Indore: 2,665 COVID cases and counting

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 2,665 Covid cases were detected in 596 areas with the maximum number of cases found in the Vijay Nagar area on Sunday. There are 16 areas where more than 20 cases were detected, while, in 18 areas, more than 10 cases were found. Not only in the urban areas, but cases were also detected in the colonies located at the Bypass and in various rural areas.

71 patients not traceable, 11 of them from Indore

Out of 2,665 patients, as many as 71 patients were those who could not be traced by the health department as they do not have proper addresses of these people

11 patients were ones whose addresses were of some other districts but samples were given in Indore

Area-wise list with over 20 cases

Areas - Cases

VIJAY NAGAR - 57

SUDAMA NAGAR - 53

SILICON CITY - 43

MAHALAXMI NAGAR - 39

RAJENDRA NAGAR - 31

NANDA NAGAR - 29

SUKHLIYA - 29

MHOW - 27

BANGANGA - 27

PARDESIPURA - 27

MUSAKHEDI - 23

SANWER - 23

MILITARY HOSPITAL MHOW - 21

KHAJRANA - 21

SCHEME 78 - 21

SCHEME 71 - 21

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 12:08 AM IST